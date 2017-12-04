‘House of Cards’ To Resume Taping Minus Star Kevin Spacey

Filed Under: House Of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

gettyimages 511770750 House of Cards To Resume Taping Minus Star Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the season 4 premiere screening of the Netflix show “House of Cards” in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2016. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn’t recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey’s rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch