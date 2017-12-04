Humid Monday Before Cold Front Moves Into North Texas

*Yesterday’s High: 80; Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39*
Morning drizzle this morning along with temps 30 degrees below normal.
- Feeling like Houston today. LOTS of humidity.
- Cold front tonight brings some rain with it.
- Cloudy, windy and colder Tuesday with some light showers.
- High temps in the 50s all week.
- 1.78” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.38”> below normal.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. 20% chance of showers. High: Near 80!!! Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, turning windy and colder. 50/50 shot of showers and storms. Nothing severe. Low: Low to mid-40s. Wind chills in the 30s! Wind: NNE 15-25mph.
Tuesday: Break out your coats!! Cloudy, windy and chilly. 20% chance of showers. High: Near 50. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: Low to mid-50s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Another cold front. Chill rain south of Waco. High: Low to mid-50s.
Friday: Sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 50s.
Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a slow warm up. Sat: Near 60. Sun: Mid 60s.