Humid Monday Before Cold Front Moves Into North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dallas weather, DFW Weather, Fort Worth weather, Weather

*Yesterday’s High: 80; Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39*

Morning drizzle this morning along with temps 30 degrees below normal.

  • Feeling like Houston today. LOTS of humidity.
  • Cold front tonight brings some rain with it.
  • Cloudy, windy and colder Tuesday with some light showers.
  • High temps in the 50s all week.
  • 1.78” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.40” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.38”> below normal.

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. 20% chance of showers. High: Near 80!!! Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, turning windy and colder. 50/50 shot of showers and storms. Nothing severe. Low: Low to mid-40s. Wind chills in the 30s! Wind: NNE 15-25mph.

Tuesday: Break out your coats!! Cloudy, windy and chilly. 20% chance of showers. High: Near 50. Wind: North 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: Low to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Another cold front. Chill rain south of Waco. High: Low to mid-50s.

Friday: Sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunny, with a slow warm up. Sat: Near 60. Sun: Mid 60s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch