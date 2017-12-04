Concerns About Possible Child Predator After Young Sisters Approached In Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas (CBS11) – Chris and Brandie Garek have warned their daughters about talking to strangers.

Still, they were surprised to see the result of that lesson unfold in front of them.

“It was… it was surreal,” said Chris. “Like… this really happened?”

The couple was sitting in their truck Saturday morning, watching their 8 and 9-year-old daughters play several feet away with a friend.

Watching for someone who was scheduled to pick up the girls, Chris says he noticed a red Jeep SUV slowly pass their home, only to return a minute later. This time, he says, it stopped at the end of the driveway.

“I turned around and said, ‘What’s he doing?’ and then, I saw a dog hanging out the window,” said Chris.

An older man, the Gareks say, was asking the girls if they wanted to pet his dog.

“That’s not right, so I opened my door. As soon as I took a step or two toward him, he drove off,” said Chris.

Bedford Police say even though no crime was committed, they are investigating and have leads on the possible driver of that red SUV.

“An abundance of caution because of similar vehicle information in a couple other incidents,” said Lt. Kirk Roberts.

In Haltom City, neighbors recalled seeing a red vehicle in the area the same day a father reported his toddler was almost abducted.

Lt. Roberts said a red vehicle was also linked in another case in Hurst.

The cases have not been connected, but police say they are looking for any other similarities.

Lt Roberts also says it’s common for child predators to entice children.

“By asking about pets, offering money,” he said.

The Gareks now know it wouldn’t work on their daughters.

When faced with a stranger and his dog, they shook their heads and walked off, said Brandie.