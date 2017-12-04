The Ones For Texas: Party With A Purpose

GARLAND (CBS11) – It is the season for Christmas parties. However, we were told about one specific party that hit a big milestone.

“When we started this 10 years ago I thought it might fizzle out after a couple of years. But, it continues to grow,” explained Kristal Davis, one of the party organizers.

The Christmas party in Garland is a chance to honor special needs children and adults. It started with 38 families a decade ago and a small party at a church building.

This year, the guest list is about 800 strong when you include parents and an army of volunteers.

Dean and Kristal Davis organize the party each year.

They recognized that during the holiday season, there wasn’t a party for special needs children. The party is also a chance for their parents to relax.

“The special needs community feels safe. If their kid has a meltdown, they don’t have a problem with it. People jump in and help out with the kids. We just felt like there’s other things that need to be done out there for special needs individuals,” said Dean Davis.

This year, the Davis’ brought in games, gifts, food and an opportunity for families to have their picture taken with Santa. All for a chance to make memories.

“We have many tears of joy. We are exhausted when we get home. But, it’s just true joy to do this for someone else and others are who sometimes forgotten and isolated. And to bring them to the forefront and have a wonderful afternoon of loving on them,” proclaimed Kristal.

The Davis family relies on donations to pull off the party. They also organize an Easter egg hunt in the spring for special needs children. To learn more about their organization, Special Ones Network, click here.