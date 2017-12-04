CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

The Ones For Texas: Party With A Purpose

by Stewart McKenzie | CBS11 Producer
Filed Under: Christmas party, Local TV, Party with a Purpose, Special Needs, Special Ones Network, The Ones For Texas

GARLAND (CBS11) – It is the season for Christmas parties. However, we were told about one specific party that hit a big milestone.

“When we started this 10 years ago I thought it might fizzle out after a couple of years. But, it continues to grow,” explained Kristal Davis, one of the party organizers.

The Christmas party in Garland is a chance to honor special needs children and adults. It started with 38 families a decade ago and a small party at a church building.

This year, the guest list is about 800 strong when you include parents and an army of volunteers.

Dean and Kristal Davis organize the party each year.

They recognized that during the holiday season, there wasn’t a party for special needs children. The party is also a chance for their parents to relax.

“The special needs community feels safe. If their kid has a meltdown, they don’t have a problem with it. People jump in and help out with the kids. We just felt like there’s other things that need to be done out there for special needs individuals,” said Dean Davis.

This year, the Davis’ brought in games, gifts, food and an opportunity for families to have their picture taken with Santa. All for a chance to make memories.

“We have many tears of joy. We are exhausted when we get home. But, it’s just true joy to do this for someone else and others are who sometimes forgotten and isolated. And to bring them to the forefront and have a wonderful afternoon of loving on them,” proclaimed Kristal.

The Davis family relies on donations to pull off the party. They also organize an Easter egg hunt in the spring for special needs children. To learn more about their organization, Special Ones Network, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch