22-Year-Old Man Flies 1,000 Miles To Meet 86-Year-Old ‘Words With Friends’ Partner

CBS Local — A young man in New York City went the extra mile to finally meet the elderly woman he befriended through the online game “Words With Friends.” The 22-year-old flew over 1,000 miles to spend time with his 86-year-old ‘pen pal,’ who lives in a Florida retirement community.

Spencer, an aspiring rapper, has played 324 rounds of the Scrabble-style game with Roz. The two formed a heart-warming friendship over the last year using the app.

“We played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine,” Spencer wrote in a tweet the day he met Roz in person.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

Spencer’s tweet quickly went viral with over one million likes and 240,000 retweets praising the young man’s journey to see Roz on Dec. 1.

“Sitting in a restaurant here totally choking up. My family’s like ‘what just happened to mom?,'” one person wrote about Spencer and Roz’s meeting.

The meeting was set up by New York pastor Amy Butler of The Riverside Church, who traveled with Spencer to Florida after praising the duo’s friendship in her sermons. The social media-savvy pastor also added her thoughts on the touching meeting on Twitter.

“Sweet day today with Spencer and his #wordswithfriends friend, Roz, watching them bond in person for the first time. #relationshipschangeus,” Butler wrote.

The young rapper also took the time to set the record straight after being teased that Roz had his number playing Words With Friends. Spencer tweeted out the pair’s record, which shows the 22-year-old had taken 210 games in their year-long Scrabble bout.