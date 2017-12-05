5-Year-Old Texas Girl Richer After Winning Uncle Ben’s Contest

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – One North Texas youngster appears to have the recipe for success! Today students at Martha Reid Leadership Academy in Arlington celebrated a creation made by one of the youngest children at the school.

Students across the country had the chance to enter a contest sponsored by the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

While many entered the Ben’s Beginners contest it was a kindergarten student at Martha Reid who took home the big prize for her family and her school. But one of the best things about the win is that 5-year-old Gabriela Malkomes had no idea it was coming!

Gabriela was awarded a $15,000 check after winning for her recipe for peanut butter rice flan.

Students submitted recipes and Uncle Ben’s selected Gabriela as a top five finalists.

Gabriella’s mother, Luciana Malkomes, says her daughter loves to cook with her and create new recipes, but she admitted they were both to walk into a school assembly today to the applause of Gabriella’s classmates and the surprise news that they had won.

“It was a big surprise,” she said. “I never expected this.”

In addition to Gabriella getting a check, Martha Reid will receive $30,000 to be used toward a cafeteria makeover. The principal said the renovations will include adding new nutritional stations – including a milk and salad bar.

After walking away with a check that is bigger than she is, Gabriella and her mom did a cooking demonstration for the school.