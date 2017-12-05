BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police said it appears no one tried to entice three young girls into a red SUV.
Police said on Tuesday afternoon, contacted an elderly man who owns and drives a red SUV and confirmed he was the person who approached the children on Saturday, December 2.
Police said in a news release:
During our contact with the elderly male, he assured the investigators that he had no ill intent and he now understands the alarm to parents that his actions may have caused. In addition, it was determined that he and the vehicle he was driving are not connected the other incident’s in Northeast Tarrant County this past week, involving a red truck.
Police began their investigation after parents saw a man drive by and stop and talk to their girls in their driveway. The man drove off when the girls’ father approached.