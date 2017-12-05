Former Monk Testifies In Texas Murder Trial Of Ex-Priest

(credit: 48 Hours)

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)A former monk has testified that an ex-priest accused of killing a Texas woman in 1960 confessed to him three years after the killing.

Dale Tacheny testified Monday in the murder trial for 85-year-old John Feit. Feit is accused of suffocating Irene Garza in April 1960 after she went to confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen.

Tacheny says Feit confessed to him in 1963, after the church sent Feit to a Missouri monastery where Tacheny worked. The 88-year-old former monk testified that Feit expressed no remorse during the confession.

Tacheny says he didn’t report the crime at the time because it “was not my place to make a judgment.”

Feit’s attorney maintains there is no physical evidence linking his client to the killing.

