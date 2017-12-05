NAACP Lauds American Airlines But Keeps Travel Advisory

DALLAS (AP) – Civil-rights activists are praising American Airlines’ plan to train employees to counteract bias in treating passengers, but the NAACP is still warning African-Americans about flying on the airline.

The NAACP has not lifted the October “travel advisory” it issued after what it called a pattern of disturbing incidents involving African-American passengers on American.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the group wants to ensure American follows through on promises.

CEO Doug Parker has defended the airline, but after a meeting last week with officials from the NAACP and other groups, American outlined a four-part plan including “implicit-bias” training for all 120,000 employees next year.

Ajmel Quereshi, a lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a separate group from the NAACP, said Monday he wants to see whether the training is effective.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson responded that the airline is focused on carrying out its plan and setting a new standard in corporate diversity and inclusion.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)