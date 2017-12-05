Police: Bank Of America Teller Stole $160K From Customer’s Accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State police have charged a New York woman with stealing more than $150,000 from a customer’s accounts at an upstate bank where she worked.

Troopers say 33-year-old Alicia Smarro, of Troy, was arrested Monday on charges that include grand larceny, falsifying business records and identity theft.

Investigators say Smarro used her position as a teller for Bank of America to withdraw about $160,000 from two savings accounts belonging to a customer. Police say the thefts occurred in neighboring Albany and Rensselaer counties over a one-year period ending this past March.

The victim has since been reimbursed by the bank. Troopers say Smarro had been fired because of an unrelated matter.

She’s being held in the Albany County Jail. The name of her public defender wasn’t available from authorities.

