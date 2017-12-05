Prestonwood Hosts Safety Seminar One Month After Texas Church Shooting

By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: church shooting, Prestonwood, Prestonwood Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas Church Shooting

PLANO (1080 KRLD) – Security in churches is on many minds today, as a Plano’s Prestonwood Baptist Church holds a safety seminar one month after the shooting in Sutherland Springs.

More churches are looking to tighten their security following the massacre at Sutherland Springs’ First Baptist Church. 27 lives were lost on November 5, as a gunman opened fire during a church service.

prestonwood 1 Prestonwood Hosts Safety Seminar One Month After Texas Church Shooting

(Photo Credit: Brian New – CBS11)

“Ever since that horrible tragedy, we’ve been praying for them and felt it was imperative to hold a safety seminar,” says Prestonwood’s executive pastor Mike Buster. “We want to encourage churches of all sizes to improve their security.”

Today’s conference talks over how to manage in a crisis, how to form a security plan, and how to incorporate church staff members into that plan.

“Every church can plan for an emergency and encourage a culture of awareness,” says Buster.

Following the Sutherland Springs massacre, there have been calls to allow parishioners to carry guns inside churches for their safety. Buster says that question is not part of today’s seminar.

Prestonwood Baptist is also holding a second church safety seminar on December 12

More from Kristin Weisell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch