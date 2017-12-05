ARLINGTON, Texas (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Free agent left-hander Mike Minor has agreed to a multiyear contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the deal is contingent on Minor passing a physical.
The team has yet to make an announcement on the deal.
Minor, who will turn 30 the day after Christmas, was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers plan to use him as a starter.
The seventh overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 amateur draft, Minor was 38-36 with a 4.10 ERA while starting 110 of 111 games with the Braves from 2010-14 before missing two seasons with shoulder injuries. He became a free agent last month after declining his $10 million option to stay in Kansas City.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)