Filed Under:kansas city royals, Mike Minor, MLB, MLB Free Agency, MLB Hot Stove, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Free agent left-hander Mike Minor has agreed to a multiyear contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports.

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: Mike Minor #26 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on August 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the deal is contingent on Minor passing a physical.

The team has yet to make an announcement on the deal.

Minor, who will turn 30 the day after Christmas, was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers plan to use him as a starter.

The seventh overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 amateur draft, Minor was 38-36 with a 4.10 ERA while starting 110 of 111 games with the Braves from 2010-14 before missing two seasons with shoulder injuries. He became a free agent last month after declining his $10 million option to stay in Kansas City.

