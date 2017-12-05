By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBS11) – They filled their bags with gifts for themselves and others, and their hearts with plenty of holiday cheer.

For the fourth year in a row JCPenney teamed up with the YMCA for their annual JCPenney Giving Spree.

It’s a day of shopping for young children from the YMCA who get to pick out gifts for themselves and other less fortunate friends or family members.

This year the kids got to go on the Giving Spree with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee who surprised folks at the JCPenney store off Northwest Highway in Dallas.

“To be able to provide them some of that Christmas spirit and allow them to come out and have fun here that’s something we have to do,” said Lee.

Adarrien Kanaki, 11, was one of the children participating in the event.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity,” said Kanaki. “I’m very blessed and thank you very much.”

