DALLAS (CBS11) –Dallas Police are searching for the man they believe assaulted a woman in Uptown early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim was walking along the 2700 block of Cole Avenue when a man pushed her into a stairwell at an apartment complex and assaulted her.

“It’s quite terrifying,” said Brian Price, who lives in the area. “I think a lot of people have a perception of Uptown being a relatively safe place to walk at night.”

What bothers folks who live in the area is that the attacker is still on the loose.

“It’s unnerving because a lot of girls including myself, we’ll just walk home, say we’re alright,” said Katheryn Herman. “(We) walk home from the bars and we won’t think anything of it.”

Managers at the Post Vintage property sent out an email to renters on Tuesday.

They said on early Monday morning, a resident was “…sexually assaulted after she entered the community through a pedestrian gate.”

The email also states that, “The Dallas Police Department indicated that there have been several similar incidents in and around apartment communities in the area.”

On Tuesday, DPD did not specify if the email referred to the same incident on Sunday, if it was a different one or if they were area of the incident the apartment management team referred in the email.

“You just have to be realistic that it’s a lot of people, a lot of drinking goes on and you just have to be aware of your surroundings,” said Herman.

Police do not have a very detailed description of who they are looking for in the attack.

A $5,000 reward is being offered up to tips that lead to an arrest.