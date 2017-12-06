CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Cedar Hill are sounding an alarm. A rash of car burglaries in the South Highlands neighborhood Monday night has been made more troubling because the suspect stole a gun.

“It absolutely ups the ante,” said Lt. Colin Chenault with the Cedar Hill Police Department. “We know that they’re bold enough to break into 7 cars in one night, what else are they bold enough to do? And that’s our concern.”

Police are asking homeowners in the area with security systems to review their surveillance video from Monday night into Tuesday morning for anything or anyone that might appear suspicious. But, if the suspect(s) strike again, police are asking homeowners to not confront the person as they may very well be armed.

It is a concern that officers share.

“Is it something that we as officers may have to confront later down the road if we catch this person,” added Lt. Chenault. He also said the risk of burglary is another reason that gun owners are asked to not leave weapons in vehicles.

“It’s not good,” said homeowner Mike Bolden. “It’s not good.” Bolden said he’s lived in his South Highlands neighborhood for some 30 years – and with very few problems. His pickup was parked outside Monday night but was not one of the vehicles targeted.

Ironically, this rash of car break-ins comes as police report a six percent drop in burglaries. Police officials credit stepped up enforcement, more community patrols and an ongoing push on social media to remind residents to “take, lock and hide.”

Police in nearby Grand Prairie have also turned to social media to spread that message – posting a video on YouTube with tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Nevertheless, some homeowners there are also complaining of car thieves who go from driveway to driveway searching for unlocked cars. In at least one of the videos posted online, the suspect appears armed. And that is a recipe for trouble, in any city.

“Watch out,” says Bolden. “It needs to stop.”