12 6 17 wintrymix Chilly Today, First Freeze Possible For DFW Friday Morning

(Image via National Weather Service)

*Yesterday High: 58; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 39*

  • A chilly day today.
  • Areas of light rain through early afternoon, possibly mixing with sleet mainly South and SW of DFW.
  • Sunshine returns Thursday.
  • First freeze possible at DFW Friday morning. 20’s in the burbs.
  • A slow warm up into the weekend.
  • 1.65” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.50”> below normal.

Today: Cloudy and cold. 20% chance of light rain. Possibly mixed with sleet, especially south and west of DFW. High: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: NNW 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Another cold front. Low: 30-35. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: Mid 40s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Fair and very cold! First official freeze possible. Protect plants; bring pets indoors. Low: 25 (NW) – 30 (DFW).

Friday: Sunny, a bit warmer. High: Mid 50s.

Saturday: More of the same. Sunny and cool. High: Near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: Mid 60s.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. High: Mid 60s

