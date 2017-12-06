DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez released a statement saying she will run for governor.
Yesterday sources had told CBS 11 News that Sheriff Valdez would officially resign today, as she prepares to enter the race and seek the Democratic nomination for Texas governor.
Just after 6:00 a.m. the Sheriff released a statement that said, in part –
“Like so many hardworking Texans, I know it’s tough deciding between buying food, finding a decent place to live, and setting aside money for college tuition. Opportunity in Texas ought to be as big as this great state, but it is out of reach for far too many, that’s why I’m running for Texas Governor.”
Since Valdez resigned today, December 6, instead of having a primary election in the Spring for sheriff candidates, Dallas County Commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff.
In her statement Sheriff Valdez said she would officially notify the Commissioners Court today of her decision resign, so they can start their process of choosing her replacement.
Sheriff Valdez took office in 2005 and won her fourth term last year with more than 58-percent of the vote. She is also the first openly gay, Hispanic female sheriff in the country and has given speeches at both the Texas Democratic Convention and the Democratic National Convention.
If Valdez wins the Democratic nomination she will be facing tough competition. In 2014, Governor Greg Abbott beat Democratic candidate Wendy Davis by 20 points and to date his re-election fund sits at more than $40 million.
So far, seven Democrats, including Valdez, will have filed to challenge Abbott next year and there could be an eighth candidate. Andrew White, the son of late Governor Mark White, is also believed to be considering running for the top state office.
It was just last week that media outlets across North Texas reported Valdez had already submitted her resignation to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, but minutes after the “revelation” Valdez denied that any such action had happened and said she had not made any decision about entering the race.
After the apparent false start, GOP critics demanded Valdez resign immediately claiming the 70-year-old sheriff was violating state law by not relinquishing her elected position all the while knowing she would enter the race for governor.
Missy Shorey, with the Dallas County Republican Party, said Democrats are trying to stack the political deck. “If they wait the clock out, just like they’re playing football but it’s with our lives, if they wait that clock out past December 6 they can then essentially deny us, both the Republican and Democratic party, a primary.”