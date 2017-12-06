Filed Under:Assault, dallas police, Local TV, sexual assault, Uptown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Wednesday, during the last 14 months there have been four reports of assaults on women in the Uptown area.

Each assault happened on a Sunday in the early morning hours between 12:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. where the victim was alone walking toward her apartment building.

Police said none of the women were able to give a detailed description of the suspect because in each case they were grabbed from behind.

One October 2, 2016, at 12:45 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was alone walking in the 3200 block of Fairmount and arrived at the entrance to the apartment complex when she was grabbed and assaulted by a man she didn’t know.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, heavy set, with black hair slicked back and no facial hair. He was wearing a white button-down shirt and gray dress pants.

On December 4, 2016, at about 1:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was alone walking in the 3000 block of Bookhout Street. When the victim screamed for help, the suspect ran off.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5’5″, 160 pounds, with short brown hair. He was wearing a long sleeve white shirt and dark colored pants.

On July 23, 2017, at about 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking alone in the 2800 block of Bookhout Street toward the entrance of her apartment complex when the suspect grabbed her from behind and assaulted her. She kicked him off of her, but could not provide a description of the suspect.

On December 3, 2017, at about 2:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was walking alone in the 2800 block of Cole Avenue toward her apartment complex. As the she entered a gate, she was pushed into a stairwell and assaulted. The suspect was described as a possibly Hispanic man, 5’10”, with dark hair. No further description was provided.

Uptown apartment complex (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

At this time we are not definitive that this is the same suspect in all four offenses.

Anyone with information on these assaults can contact Detective Anderson at 214-671-3616.

