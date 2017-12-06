By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under:Fairview, Fairview Town Center, Santa, Texas, The Big Guy

FAIRVIEW (1080 KRLD) – The man many people knew as “The Big Guy,” who dressed up as Santa at the Fairview Town Center,  has passed away following a recent medical emergency.

He was known as “the Big Guy,” and was loved by so many. People drove from all over North Texas just to have their picture taken with him every year.

“TBG has been the only Santa pics my son has taken. Every year for 14 years” one man wrote on social media.

Thousands of cards and letters poured in after the mall announced “The Big Guy” had a medical emergency and had to cancel his appearances recently.

“He was such a special part of our Christmas memories, and I’m grateful for the kindness and love he showed my children,” wrote another admirer on social media.

He had been a mall Santa for more than 18 years.

His family has set up a Go Fund Me Page.

