DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former Mesquite police officer who shot a man believed to be breaking into a pickup truck when the pickup was actually his own, was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury, according to the victim, Lyndo Jones’ attorney, Lee Merritt.
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson will address the issue shortly.
Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato fired Officer Derick Wiley on November 29.
The Chief said at the time he took the action after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed Wiley had violated department policy. Chief Cato released a statement that said, in part –
“Based upon the facts and recommendations presented to me, I made the decision to place Officer Derick Wiley on indefinite suspension. This is a term used for civil service employees, but it effectively means Officer Wiley’s employment has been terminated.”
It was on November 8 when police responded to a call in the 1300 block of South Town East Boulevard about a man breaking into a car and setting of its alarm.
When Officer Wiley arrived at the scene, he did indeed see a man, Lyndo Jones, sitting inside a pickup as the vehicle’s security alarm was sounding. What police didn’t know at the time was that Jones was attempting to get inside the vehicle that he owned.
At some point Officer Wiley and Jones scuffled and Jones was shot. Police had said Jones was shot as he tried to evade arrest. Jones, who was unarmed, denies the allegation.