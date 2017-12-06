NEW YORK (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Roger Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to remain commissioner of the NFL through 2024.

A memo from the NFL’s compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension.

That extension has been a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process.

All 32 owners approved in May the compensation committee’s power to negotiate and sign a deal with Goodell, who replaced Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

Since then, the league’s total revenues have more than doubled to over $13 billion.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he expected to discuss Goodell’s contract with the rest of the owners on December 13.

Jones has been adament about not rushing to come to an agreement on a contract extension with Goodell. He even threatened to sue the league to prevent the deal from happening.

According to Pro Football Talk, who was the first to report the news, Jones had four or five owners on his side, ‘at most.’

Jones nor the Cowboys have commented on the new deal.

