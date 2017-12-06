Filed Under:Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Mavs, mavs, NBA, Nerlens Noel, Rick Carlisle

BOSTON (105.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told media members that center Nerlens Noel has torn ligaments in his thumb and will need surgery.

gettyimages 667286984 Noel Out Several Weeks With Thumb Injury

SACRAMENTO, CA – APRIL 4: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 4, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Carlisle made the announcement ahead of the Mavericks game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Carlisle added that Noel would be out several weeks, while Noel told reporters he’s been told he’d be out four to six weeks.

According to Earl K. Sneed with the Mavericks, Noel says he hurt his thumb in the fourth or fifth game of the season.

Noel has been listed on the injury report the last few games with a thumb injury, so the injury didn’t come out of nowhere.

Bryan Gutierrez of MavsObserver.com reports that Noel decided to have surgery after his thumb had been popping in and out of place lately.

Noel will have surgery in Cleveland later this week.

 

