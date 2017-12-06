BOSTON (105.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told media members that center Nerlens Noel has torn ligaments in his thumb and will need surgery.

Carlisle made the announcement ahead of the Mavericks game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Carlisle added that Noel would be out several weeks, while Noel told reporters he’s been told he’d be out four to six weeks.

Rick Carlisle says Nerlens Noel will have surgery on his left thumb, and will be out “several weeks.” — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) December 6, 2017

According to Earl K. Sneed with the Mavericks, Noel says he hurt his thumb in the fourth or fifth game of the season.

Noel has been listed on the injury report the last few games with a thumb injury, so the injury didn’t come out of nowhere.

Noel said the thumb has been popping in out of place more frequently lately, thus indicating surgery is the route to go. — Bryan Gutierrez (@BallinWithBryan) December 6, 2017

Noel will have surgery in Cleveland later this week.