Filed Under:Car Accident, crash, Dallas, damage, Jack in the Box, Restaurant, Texas, Wheatland Road

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – There’s a big mess at a fast-food place in southwest Dallas after a pick-up crashed right into the dining room overnight.

According to Dallas Police, employees at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Wheatland, a block away from I-20, heard a crash about 3:30 am as a pick-up on Wheatland veered wildly out of control and smashed right into the dining room.

jack in box crash Out Of Control Crash Sends Vehicle Into Fast Food Restaurant

Officials said the truck just barely missed the drive-through window, close to where workers were standing.

The entire south side of the dining room was smashed-in and the pick-up was left wedged in the opening.

The driver and one employee were hurt but it’s not clear how serious it is.

The restaurant will remain closed for repairs.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch