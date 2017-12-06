DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – There’s a big mess at a fast-food place in southwest Dallas after a pick-up crashed right into the dining room overnight.

According to Dallas Police, employees at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Wheatland, a block away from I-20, heard a crash about 3:30 am as a pick-up on Wheatland veered wildly out of control and smashed right into the dining room.

Officials said the truck just barely missed the drive-through window, close to where workers were standing.

The entire south side of the dining room was smashed-in and the pick-up was left wedged in the opening.

The driver and one employee were hurt but it’s not clear how serious it is.

The restaurant will remain closed for repairs.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.