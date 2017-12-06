ARLINGTON (AP/105.3 The Fan) — Free agent left-hander Mike Minor has agreed to a three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers, who went into the offseason looking to replenish their starting rotation, introduced Minor on Wednesday.

Minor was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with Kansas City. He previously was a starter for Atlanta before missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons with shoulder issues.

“Mike was our primary call right out of the gate. He was our first call” said Rangers GM Jon Daniels at the press conference Wednesday afternoon introducing Minor.

When the offseason began, the Rangers had only left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez signed for their 2018 rotation. Right-hander Doug Fister last week signed a $4 million, one-year deal that could be worth up to $11.5 million over two seasons.

Minor, who turns 30 the day after Christmas, became a free agent last month when he declined his $10 million option to stay with the Royals. He was 38-36 while starting 110 of 111 games in Atlanta from 2010-14.

“I felt like they were very personable from the get go and very family oriented. JD (Daniels) convinced me that they’re going to put a winning product on the field” said Minor.

A Tennessee native and Vanderbilt University product, Minor originally signed with Atlanta after being the 7th overall selection in the 2009 June draft.

