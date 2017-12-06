Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, NBA, Steph Curry, Stephen Curry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Stephen Curry will miss a minimum of two weeks after an MRI exam on his injured right ankle Tuesday revealed a sprain.

gettyimages 882440330 Stephen Curry To Miss At Least 2 Weeks With Sprained Ankle

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 29, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors say their leading scorer and two-time league MVP will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That means Curry is out for Wednesday night’s game in his hometown of Charlotte, where the MRI took place.

Curry stepped on E’Twaun Moore’s foot and landed awkwardly on the ankle while going for a late steal in a 125-115 comeback win Monday night at New Orleans and left the arena using crutches and wearing a walking boot. He scored 31 points before the injury.

The defending NBA champions said the MRI indicated Curry’s ankle “is stable and structurally intact.”

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

