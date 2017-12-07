CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — A national Atheist group has put up a controversial new billboard just in time for the holidays in New Mexico. American Atheists bought the giant road sign in Albuquerque, which has a simple message for believers: “Just skip church, it’s all fake news.”

The organization claims the New Mexico city was the perfect place for the sign because of the large number of residents allegedly leaving organized religion.

“We want to go places where we think the conversation just needs to be poked a little bit. Where there’s a community out there for folks who are leaving religion and Albuquerque has that,” AA’s Nick Fish told KRQE.

Locals who saw the giant sign while driving along Interstate-25 had mixed reactions to the anti-church message.

“I think it’s terrible because Christmas is almost here for one thing and that’s not the way I wish to celebrate the holidays,” Connie Lindsay told KRQE reporters. “I myself am an atheist so gonna have to concur with that,” Devon Gutierrez countered.

Nick Fish called his group’s fake news declaration, “a great way for us to in kind of a lighthearted way start those conversations and get people talking.” American Atheists will also be adding similar billboards to roads in Texas and Oklahoma. AA reportedly plans to leave them up through December.

