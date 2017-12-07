FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The DFW Auto Show in Fort Worth started Thursday.
Car enthusiasts young and old are flocking to the Fort Worth Convention Center.
You can stop by our “Classic Car Corral” and check out the Pontiac Trans Am that appeared in the 1977 film, “Smokey and the Bandit.”
You can also get an up-close look at the latest vehicles from more than 30 automakers and some are available to test drive.
The auto show runs through Sunday.
