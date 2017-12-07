LIGHT SNOW & SLEET: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The DFW Auto Show in Fort Worth started Thursday.

Car enthusiasts young and old are flocking to the Fort Worth Convention Center.

CBS11 is a proud sponsor.

You can stop by our “Classic Car Corral” and check out the Pontiac Trans Am that appeared in the 1977 film, “Smokey and the Bandit.”

You can also get an up-close look at the latest vehicles from more than 30 automakers and some are available to test drive.

The auto show runs through Sunday.

For times and tickets, click here.

