COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices have declined this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 3 cents to average $2.24 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the country slipped a penny to settle at an average $2.48 per gallon.
Association officials say San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.13 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the state’s highest retail gasoline prices at an average $2.52 per gallon.
AAA experts say cheaper winter gas prices are in markets across the bulk of the country as gasoline demand hits the lowest mark since February. On the week, 90 percent of states saw their gas price average drop – some even by double digits.
All major metropolitan areas across Texas saw average gas price averages decrease over the last week with the exception of Galveston-Texas City, Longview, Midland and Odessa where the gas prices averages remained steady.
“Even though gas prices have dropped with lower demand, drivers can still expect to pay more than they did last holiday season, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “While prices are trending down across the Lone Star State, the statewide average is 25 cents higher than it was one year ago. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”
