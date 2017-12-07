LIGHT SNOW & SLEET: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Still need a gift idea for the person in your life who has everything? How about a gift that gives back?

Every purchase of AKOLA Jewelry is reinvested in the mission to provide work opportunities and training to women in poverty in Dallas and Uganda.

Help ROMA Boots donate 1 million boots by 2020. Each pair of rain boots purchased will give a pair of rain boots to a child in need.

Purchase a SEEK candle and help restore what conflict has undone and prevent future violence by equipping refugees in Dallas.

Shop by cause, country or goods at High Point Supply Co. in Dallas. Every purchase helps create dignified work opportunities for disadvantaged men and women across the globe.

