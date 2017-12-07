DALLAS (CBS11) – Two Dallas Police officers were indicted Thursday on misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of an unarmed Rockwall man.
Sergeant Kevin Mansell and Officer Danny Vasquez have been placed on administrative leave.
In August 2016, Tony Timpa, 32, called 911 for help.
Police said he was arrested for erratic behavior.
He died in police custody.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and determined Mr. Timpa died of sudden cardiac arrest, secondarily caused by the toxic effects of cocaine and stress associated with physical restraint.
Dallas Police said more indictments associated with this case could be made public in the future, but have not been released at this time.