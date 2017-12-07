ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers are hosting their 36th annual Cowboy Santas toy drive for kids in need this holiday season.

The drive, led by honorary chair and Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields, started on December 1 and ends with the grand finale on Monday, December 18.

You can register to receive toys at CowboysSantas.org.

What they need: New, Unwrapped toys for girls and boys, newborn to age 12 including: Lego sets, arts and crafts sets, electronics, backpacks, bicycles, stuffed animals, sporting goods, books for all ages, games for youth 7-12, purses and wallets, toddler educational toys, building blocks and dolls.

Drop off locations:

Rangers Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Rangers Fort Worth Team Shop: 326 Main St. Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police and Fire Stations

Toy Drive finale!

Monday, December 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Fans can park for free and enter through the Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop and enjoy: Autographs, holiday movies on the big screen, Santa Claus, face painting, kid’s zone, photo booth, crafts, complimentary food and refreshments, complimentary abbreviated searching for Santa tours.

You can get more information by calling 817-273-5207 or by visiting texasrangers.com