The Grand Prairie Holiday Tree Lighting is tonight at Grand Prairie City Hall. (12/7)

The Highland Park Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight at Highland Park’s Big Pecan Tree. (12/7)

Holiday on the Hill Featuring the Polar Express is at Historic Downtown Cedar Hill tonight. (12/7)There will be train rides, plenty of holiday kids activities, festive crafts, a reindeer petting zoo, live performances, photos with Santa, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas just like in the story.

See the Light Show Spectacular tonight through January 7th at Historic Downtown Grapevine.

The Arlington Holiday Lights Parade is Saturday in Downtown Arlington. (12/9)

The McKinney Christmas Parade of Lights is Saturday in Historic Downtown McKinney. (12/9)

Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas is at the Winspear today (12/7) through December 17.

Check out “Unbranded” at the Dallas Power and Light Building today (12/7) through December 16. A pop-up retail and event-space showcasing the best of Dallas’ creative community. The second session features Not Your Mama’s Vintage by Create. Restore, The Kayes, Boulevard East, Symbology Clothing, La Viajera, OETL.CO, Pachamama Home, The Love Struck Co., Bred & Butter, and Major Necessity.

Professional photographer and co-founder of Artists for Animals, Teresa Berg, is opening her Addison photography studio to area North Texas pet parents Dec. 8 and 9 for a limited-edition, 15-minute photography session with an authentic Santa Claus. In celebration of the season of giving, Artists for Animals will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the event to Road Trip 4 Paws, a local animal rescue group that transports homeless dogs and cats from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to other shelters and adoption centers across the country that have a shortage of adoptable pets.

See National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation tonight at Browder Plaza. (12/7)

You can also see the Griswold’s Christmas adventures Friday night at the Majestic. (12/8)

If Home Alone is your traditional Must See Christmas movie…you can watch it at both locations of the Angelika Film Center and Café in Dallas and Plano Saturday. (12/8)

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour is tonight at Toyota Music Factory. (12/7)

Josh Turner is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (12/9)

Lady Gaga is playing the AAC Friday night. (12/8)

The DFW Auto Show is happening at the Fort Worth Convention Center Thursday through Sunday. (12/7-10)

This Saturday’s all-about-space Discovery Days at the Perot Museum looks pretty cool. It will feature an “astronaut training camp” on the outdoor Plaza and scores of astronomical activities throughout the Museum. Visitors are encouraged to wear astronaut costumes and other space garb.

Penn and Teller are at Winstar Casino Friday night. (12/8)