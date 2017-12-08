(credit: Chopper 11)
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police say one adult and two children have died after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on northbound U.S. 75 between Park Blvd and Spring Creek Parkway.
Plano police tweeted the confirmation of the deaths as they continue to investigate the crash. No further details have been released on the victims of the crash.
The scene from Chopper 11 showed a badly-damaged vehicle overturned in the center of the closed freeway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.