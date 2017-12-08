FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are on the scene of a double shooting that happened just south of Texas Christian University (TCU) campus.

When officers arrived at the house in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue they found two men inside who had been shot. Police say the suspect, also a male who is believed to be the roommate of the two victims, is on the loose.

FWPD spokesperson Officer Brad Perez said, “There is no signs of forced entry, so we believe that this individual was allowed inside this location. I don’t know if an argument ensued or if there was some sort of confrontation that led up to the individual pulling out a gun and shooting them.”

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said both of victims were adults and not students at TCU.

Schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as the search for the suspect continues. Officer Perez said, “Obviously we’re right now actively looking for the suspect. We want to make sure that we can bring that individual into custody and that no one else is harmed in the process.”

Police did say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.