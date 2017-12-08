SEASON'S FIRST FREEZE: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (7-2) led 59-52 with three minutes remaining before Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey each made a 3-pointer to pull the Mavericks to 59-58 with 50 seconds left. Haldeman answered with a 3, and Hervey missed two 3-point attempts to end it.

Carlson was 8-of-13 shooting for the Panthers, who made 11 of their 24 field goals from long range. Haldeman was 4 of 7 from the floor and made two 3-pointers.

Hervey scored 17 points and Erick Neal added 14 to lead UT Arlington (7-2). Wilson finished with 10 points and Johnny Hamilton grabbed 15 rebounds.

Isaiah Brown forced a turnover and hit a 3, sparking a 16-2 run to give the Panthers a 59-52 lead. Brown and Juwan McCloud scored five points apiece during the stretch.

