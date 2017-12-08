Filed Under:free agency, Los Angeles Angels, MLB, Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP/105.3 The Fan) – Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout.

Ohtani’s agent put out a statement Friday saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, the Rangers and several other teams.

Agent Nez Balelo said the 2016 Japanese MVP “felt a true bond with the Angels.”

The Angels will have to pay the $20 million posting fee Nippon Ham Fighters, but not a huge salary. Ohtani will sign a minor league contact and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money.

Ohtani was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA this year, and was slowed by thigh and ankle injuries. He hit .332 in 65 games with eight homers and 31 RBIs.

The Rangers must now turn to plan B this offseason as they’ll continue to try and upgrade their rotation and bullpen.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

