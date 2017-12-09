Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, David Irving, justin durant, New York Giants, Orlando Scandrick
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys walks to the locker room after being injured on a play against the New York Giants in the first half at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FRISCO (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and linebacker Justin Durant because of injuries when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday.

All three players were downgraded to out Saturday and didn’t make the trip. Irving was diagnosed with a concussion after last week’s win over Washington, and Scandrick sustained a small fracture in his back early in the game. Both missed practice all week.

Durant has been dealing with a concussion and illness.

Irving is the biggest loss of the three because he’s second on the team with seven sacks despite missing the first four games because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s ban on performance-enhancing drugs.

