MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run accident on Saturday.
Police say officers responded to a call just after 7:30 a.m. about a dead person lying in the grass in the 4300 block of I-30.
According to the investigation, a vehicle had struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police say the investigation revealed the crash happened after 2:30 a.m. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a silver, early 2000’s model pickup truck or SUV that could be a Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Avalanche, GMC Sierra, GMC Yukon or Cadillac Escalade.
According to police, the vehicle will have noticeable front-end damage. The front right headlight will be broken, and the passenger-side rearview mirror will be damaged or missing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 972.216.6679 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.