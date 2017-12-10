EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants talks with DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys after the game on December 10, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (105.3 The Fan) – By the time Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence had exited the New York visitors locker room and climbed aboard a team bus, his mood had brightened to the point he wasn’t even bothered by the fact he’s mistakenly climbed aboard a bus filled with media members.

But moments before, following Dallas’ 30-10 win over the Giants on Sunday?

The mood was dark.

The words were hot.

“We ain’t getting no holding calls,” said Tank in a rant that lasted a full minute. “The refs out there for nothing… (Bleep) them refs, and that’s all I got to say… If you’re going to do it, you got to do it on both sides. If you’re going to sit here and call some BS on our O-line you got to call it on their O-line, too.

Lawrence is the NFL sack leader, but he’s put up great numbers while Dallas has endured odd numbers: in a streak that finally ended a couple of weeks ago, Cowboys O-line opponents went an uncanny 30-plus quarters without being called for holding.

“I feel like it’s unfair,” said Lawrence, who surely understands that the NFL is likely to fine him for his comments, but he could use that as a worthy trade-off for bringing attention to a problem. “I got a family to come home to, so if you’re trying to protect quarterbacks, you got to protect me, too.

“I ain’t seen holding calls in the last five games. It’s ridiculous that the refs are out here looking at me getting tackled by offensive linemen. Come on, if you’re going to be out there, do your job.”