UPDATED | December 10, 2017, 4:54PM
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Convention Center, Evacuation, Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Sunday – the second time in three days.

The City of Dallas said the convention center received a bomb threat just before 3 p.m. Dallas police searched the building and determined it was safe.

Normal operations and activities resumed as planned at the convention center.

The convention center has been playing host to Major League Gaming’s Call of Duty World League tournament this weekend, along with a cheer competition.

The convention center was evacuated on Friday due to a bomb threat which affected gamers and also those attending the BMW Dallas Marathon.

