GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children and their father were injured after their vehicle struck a Garland police car Sunday evening, police say.
Police say an officer was on their way to a call about a pedestrian struck and was running lights with a siren on. While crossing the Centerville and Highway 66 intersection, one vehicle did not yield and struck the officer’s car.
According to police, there were four people inside the vehicle that struck the officer’s car. Two children, an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old, were transported to Children’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The father was also taken to a hospital in Plano with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured.
A Garland police spokesperson says no charges are expected to be filed.