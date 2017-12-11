ARLINGTON (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers and right-hander Chris Martin have agreed on a $4 million, two-year contract after the reliever spent the past two seasons in Japan.

The Rangers will be Martin’s third major league team after previous stints with Colorado and the New York Yankees. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.

It’s the second time in recent years the Rangers have tried to bolster their bullpen with someone who pitched in Japan, and this is a homegrown talent. The 31-year-old Martin went to Arlington High School before a long road that finally reached the majors with the Rockies in 2014.

Two years ago, the Rangers signed Tony Barnette after the right-hander spent six seasons in Japan. He signed for a third season in Texas earlier this month.

