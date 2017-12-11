CBS 11Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:Chris Martin, Japan, MLB, MLB Free Agency, MLB Rumors, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers and right-hander Chris Martin have agreed on a $4 million, two-year contract after the reliever spent the past two seasons in Japan.

gettyimages 492507593 AP Source: Rangers Sign Arlington Native Martin After 2 Years In Japan

CINCINNATI, OH – MAY 11: Chris Martin #47 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 11, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds won 4-1. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Rangers will be Martin’s third major league team after previous stints with Colorado and the New York Yankees. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.

It’s the second time in recent years the Rangers have tried to bolster their bullpen with someone who pitched in Japan, and this is a homegrown talent. The 31-year-old Martin went to Arlington High School before a long road that finally reached the majors with the Rockies in 2014.

Two years ago, the Rangers signed Tony Barnette after the right-hander spent six seasons in Japan. He signed for a third season in Texas earlier this month.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

