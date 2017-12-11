A growing Southern California wildfire is threatening the wealthy seaside enclave of Montecito, where celebrities have evacuated estates perched on hillsides below heavy flames.

Smoke shrouded Rob Lowe’s home and the actor wore a mask as he livestreamed his family leaving on Sunday. Lowe thanked fans on Instagram for their thoughts and expressed gratitude for firefighters, saying “we need you!”

Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 10, 2017

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter that neighbors were helping each other and their animals get to safety. She said she was proud to be a part of the small, exclusive community in Santa Barbara County northwest of Los Angeles.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Retired tennis star Jimmy Connors tweeted that his property was in danger.

#ThomasFire moving fast– entering Montecito & Santa Barbara– many properties in danger- including mine- fire fighters working tirelessly!! — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) December 11, 2017

Many residents of Montecito and neighboring Carpinteria not under evacuation orders have opted to leave because of heavy smoke and ash blowing through.

