Filed Under:Christmas, Christmas Cards, First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, hospital, Ryland Ward, Sandy Ward, Sutherland Springs, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A boy who survived the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will be spending Christmas in the hospital, and his grandma is requesting people to send him cards.

Five-year-old Ryland Ward has been in the hospital since the November 5th shooting. He lost his mom and two sisters in the tragedy.

His grandma, Sandy Ward, is asking the public to send Christmas cards to Ryland to help cheer him up. She says he likes getting pictures from other kids and their pets.

You can mail a card to:

Ryland Ward
P.O. Box 174
Sutherland Springs, TX 78161

Ryland is expected to remain in the hospital for several more weeks.

