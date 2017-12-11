DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – It appears scammers are targeting Southwest Airlines customers in a recent ruse being circulated on social media.
A post started making the rounds on social media on Monday that said Southwest Airlines is giving away two free tickets to celebrate their 95th anniversary.
A link within the post asks you to answer a short survey, and then tells you to like, share and type “Thanks for my tickets” in the comments section.
The post has more than 80,000 comments and 12,000 likes.
You should not click the links or give out your personal information.
We’ve reached out for comment from Southwest Airlines and haven’t heard back.
