FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The names of three people who were killed in a crash Sunday in Fort Worth have been released.

The crash happened late Sunday evening in the 9700 block of Blue Mound Road.

The man behind the wheel was a beloved father and church leader who took his family to go Christmas caroling at a friend’s house. They were on their way home when the crash happened.

Members of Laxu Kami’s family are stunned at the sudden loss. Three family members, Kaxu’s mother, father and 4-month-old niece Sharon, died in Sunday’s crash.

“First of all, I’m thinking about my dad and mom… how can I bury my dad and mom?” said Kami.

His parents, Damber and Pabitra Kami, left Nepal in 2012.

“We were spending a lot of time in Nepal as refugees. My dad knew there was a better life in the United States,” said Laxu.

They planted roots in Fort Worth and were members of Eternal Life Chuch, where his father served as a deacon.

“They’re very strong in their faith in Christ. They used to tell me about the way of Christ. They used to pick us up all the time to go to church,” said Laxu.

Sunday night, the crash site was a scene of devastation.

“My dad was coming from Christmas caroling around 7:45 at night. He was coming back to our home at that time. The other truck was coming from the other side,” said Laxu.

Police say the couple’s white Honda Civic may have veered into oncoming traffic, hit a pickup truck and rolled over.

“I miss my parents because I’ll never get parents like that back in my life,” said Laxu.

Police believe 4-month-old Sharon was properly restrained in a car seat at the time. She died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating why the Kamis’ car crossed over into oncoming traffic.