OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Oklahoma are searching for the man who stole more than two dozen guns from a Cabela’s store early Monday morning. The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. as officers were called to investigate a sounding alarm.

When authorities arrived at the store, located in northwestern Oklahoma City, they found that a window on the northern side of the building had been broken open. The store’s manager gave surveillance video to investigators, which included footage of the crime.

In that video, the suspect is seen smashing open the glass window and racing to the Cabela’s gun counter. He then broke open a gun case and started dumping many handguns into a bag. When he was finished, the suspect made his way back outside. He even dropped a few of the stolen guns along the way.

Officials estimated that the suspect got away with a total of approximately 25 handguns.

The suspect has been described by authorities as a white man who was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black socks, black gloves and a mask at the time of the incident. In addition to the store’s surveillance video, investigators also found a sample of the suspect’s blood outside near the shattered window.