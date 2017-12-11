*Yesterday High: 74; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 59; Normal Low: 39*
- Roller coaster ride with temperatures all week.
- Low humidity and ZERO rain in the forecast for a while.
- Three ‘DRY’ cold fronts: Tues., Thurs., and Sunday
- NO precipitation for at LEAST the next 7 days.
- 2.10” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 3.67” of rain since Sept 1st…<6.95”> below normal.
Today: HIGH FIRE DANGER (NW). Sunny, breezy and warm today with near record highs. High: Near 80. Wind: West 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Morning cool front. Low: 36-40. Wind: North 10-15 G20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. High Upper 50s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunshine for all! Warmer. High: Low 70s.
Thursday: Another DRY cool front. Sunny and cooler…low humidity continues. High: Near 60.
Friday: Sunny and continued cool. High: Low 60s.
Saturday: Sunshine and warmer. High: Near 70.
Sunday: Third dry front. Sunny and cooler. High: Low to mid 60s.