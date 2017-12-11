CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Children, Chris Melore, Local TV, Parents, questions, talkers, United Kingdom

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – Many parents will tell you their children seem to ask a million questions a day. A new study has actually put a number on how curious kids can be; estimating that youngsters ask 73 questions each day. Maybe more unnerving for parents, researchers found that adults struggled to answer nearly half of the questions put to them.

“As children grow up it’s natural to be curious about the world around them,” said Dr. Sam Wass in a press release. “As parents it’s easy to forget just how much of our children’s knowledge comes from what we tell them.” The team added that a child’s curiosity peaks at age four and leaves nearly 40 percent of UK parents feeling “hopeless” as they search for the answers.

Researchers polled 1,500 parents to find out what are some of the most difficult topics children want to know about and how adults deal with them. Dr. Wass and his team found that parents are turning to Google more often to deliver the perfect response to tough questions.

Wass added other solutions for parents searching for the right way to discuss uncomfortable topics. “Using educational and visual aids such as toys can help to soften the difficulty of broaching trickier subjects. Expressing complex thoughts and ideas through familiar items can often help children’s understanding.”

The study found that these questions were the most difficult for British parents to talk about with their kids:

  1. Why do people die?
  2. Where did I come from?
  3. What is God?
  4. How was I made?
  5. What does “we can’t afford it” mean?
  6. Is Santa Claus real?
  7. Why do I have to go to school?
  8. When you die who will I live with?
  9. Why is the sky blue?
  10. Why can’t I stay up as late as you?

