CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:AP-All Americans, Associated Press All-America team, Baker Mayfield, College Football, Oklahoma

No. 2 Oklahoma will bring three All-Americans to the College Football Playoff.

gettyimages 884513760 e1512871831408 No. 2 Oklahoma Leads With 3 1st team AP All Americans

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 2: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews of Oklahoma were selected to the Associated Press All-America team, giving the Sooners more players on the first team than any school. The All-America team, which dates to 1925 and was selected this season by a panel of 17 Top 25 voters, was released Monday.

Four of the top five vote-getters for the Heisman Trophy made the first team, including the runaway winner Mayfield. Stanford’s Bryce Love, the Heisman runner-up, and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, the nation’s leading rusher and fifth-place finisher for the Heisman, were the first-team running backs. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting, made the team as an all-purpose player.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner and All-America quarterback, was selected to the second team.

___

ALL-AMERICA POINTS

— The other three playoff teams each have one player on the first team, all on the defensive side. No. 3 Georgia, which faces Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1, is represented by linebacker Roquan Smith. No. 1 Clemson placed defensive end Clelin Ferrell on the first team. Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only player to make first-team All-America for the second straight season. The Tigers face the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl semifinal on Jan. 1.

— Notre Dame (offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson), Ohio State (center Billy Price and cornerback Denzel Ward), Iowa (linebacker Josey Jewell and cornerback Josh Jackson) and Texas (safety DeShon Elliott and punter Michael Dickson) each have two players on the first team.

— Clemson had the most players selected to all three teams with six. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Dorian O’Daniel and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt made the second team. Defensive end Austin Bryant and guard Tyrone Crowder were third-team picks.

— Wisconsin placed five players on the three teams, led by linebacker T.J. Edwards on the first team. Running back Jonathan Taylor and tight Troy Fumagalli made the second team and offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Benzschawel made the third team.

— Oklahoma had four picks overall with linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo making the second team.

MOVING UP

— Four of the five All-America offensive linemen made either second- or third-team last year. Brown and Price moved up from second to first. McGlinchey and Nelson went from third to first.

— Mayfield also jumped from third team to first team. He was selected to the second team in 2015.

— Dickson and Barkley also made the third team last year and moved up to first this season, though Barkley was a third-team running back last year.

MOVING DOWN

— Jackson was not the only 2016 All-American to slide this season. Washington State guard Cody O’Connell went from first team to second team. Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky went from first to third.

CONFERENCE CALL

First-team All-Americans by conference:

Big Ten — 7

Big 12 — 6

Pac-12 — 3

SEC — 3

ACC — 2

Independent — 2

American — 1

Mountain West — 1

___

All-Americans, all three teams, by conference:

SEC — 15

ACC — 14

Big Ten — 13

Big 12 — 12

Pac-12 — 11

Mountain West — 3

American — 2

C-USA — 2

Independent — 2

MAC — 1

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch